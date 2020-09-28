Death from suicide among youth and young adults is increasing, according to new data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Researchers found that, nationally, the suicide rate for people ages 10 through 24 increased more than 57% from 2007 to 2018 — a statistically significant increase mirrored in 42 states, including Iowa and Illinois.
“Those are all formative years for our children and our youth and our young adults,” said Sue Whitty, a family psych-mental health nurse practitioner and president of Mental Health America Dubuque. “What that says is we’re missing something. We are not supporting (them) in the way that they need to be supported.”
In the tri-state region, suicide rates among youth and young adults ranged from 11.2 per 100,000 residents per year in Iowa to 8.2 in Illinois to 11.1 in Wisconsin. Those figures were derived from the three-year averages of 2016 to 2018 and represented 30.2%, 41.4% and 33.7% increases, respectively.
Brain health experts say the rise is alarming but has been well-documented in prior years.
Suicide infrequently is caused by a single factor, but troubles stemming from relationships, substance use, mental and physical health, employment, housing and finances can contribute. In youth, the risks are similar, such as conflict with peers and parents along with trouble at school.
Youth often lack the cognitive development to help them cope with crises or understand the finality of death, Whitty said.
Bridget Mouchon-Humphrey, coordinator at Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership, said adults must provide a connection to younger people, particularly in stressful times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Spending time together is protective,” she said. “Kids are craving (contact), especially those kids that don’t have direct access to school. … Human beings need relationships.”
Adults should attempt to get comfortable directly asking youth if they are feeling suicidal, Mouchon-Humphrey said. Such skills can be learned in mental health first aid training offered throughout the region by entities such as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Journey Mental Health Center of Madison, Wis.
Suicide prevention public health programs often fall victim to state budget cuts, Whitty said.
“We have to be vocal with our public leaders, and we have to let them know that this is important,” she said.