Hillcrest Family Services today announced the hiring of a new permanent president and CEO.
Michael Fidgeon, of Virginia, will move to Dubuque and step into the role effective Monday, July 13, after he was selected by the Hillcrest Board of Directors after a nationwide search, according to a press release.
"A graduate of Duke University, Mike is an experienced CEO and senior executive bringing over two decades of health and human service experience to the role," the release states. "He has a strong record of strategic leadership and management as well as a genuine concern for people that will be a huge benefit to Hillcrest and the broader Dubuque community."
Fidgeon currently is the chief business development officer for Heudia Health, according to his online business profile.
Longtime Hillcrest President and CEO Gary Gansemer returned to lead the organization on a part-time basis and in an interim capacity in September following Julie Heiderscheit's departure from the role. Officials said at that time that Gansemer only would be in the role until a permanent replacement was found.