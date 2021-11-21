The Dubuque County Conservation Department has come up with a creative way of removing unwanted cedar trees encroaching on a prairie — give them away as Christmas trees.
The native cedars in question would not normally be a problem, except that they have been increasingly growing on a unique habitat area for the county. The grounds around Sunnycrest Manor, the county-owned nursing home located atop a bluff in Dubuque, are a great example of a native prairie remnant.
“Sunnycrest prairie is really one of the most biodiverse and one of the last prairie remnants we have in Dubuque County,” said Executive Director Brian Preston. “It’s a pretty significant resource we want to protect.”
Naturalist Taylor Schaefers described the area as lush shortgrass prairie, with many varieties of beneficial native plants.
“Some distinctive ones are compass plants, pasque flowers, some porcupine grass,” she said. “These are plants that you won’t find anywhere else or at least in very few prairies.”
That landscape, Schaefers said, has become an attractive home for the prolific cedars as well.
“It has really shallow, sandy soil,” she said. “If cedars come in, they’re going to take over the prairie and it will become a forest.”
Conservation staff members have intended to remove the trees for some time but not gotten to it. With the holiday season coming up, though, they were struck with inspiration.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, county officials will open the prairie — normally a preservation site only, free of trails or public use infrastructure — to folks who want to come collect cedars for holiday decorations.
“Most families want an eight-foot tree or a little smaller to be able to get it inside,” Schaefers said. “So they can come take those. Or with some of the bigger trees (up to 20 feet), they can cut the top off to use. If people are interested in wreath making, they can come collect smaller limbs or even some of the smaller trees (as short as one foot).”
Conservation staff will provide hand saws and loppers for visitors.
Preston said he was impressed by staff’s ingenuity, as the department has never taken this community tactic for land management before.
“In the past, we’ve harvested cedars from some prairies to do fish habitats, sinking them in ponds,” he said. “But this was really an innovative approach to utilizing these resources rather than just cutting them and piling them up somewhere to compost, essentially. These trees would have had to have been removed eventually anyway. This way, people will be able to get some direct use out of them.”
The notion was also a nostalgic one for Preston.
“My grandfather, a lot of time, wanted cedars out of pasture on his farm, so cedar trees would be Christmas trees for us growing up,” he said. “They might not be as full as a spruce or some other trees, but they are still nice and have a great aroma.”