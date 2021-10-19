Sorry, an error occurred.
HANOVER, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host a family friendly night hike at one of the foundation’s nature preserves.
The hike at Wapello Land and Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84 S, Hanover, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
During the hike, participants will watch and listen for wildlife, view the stars and learn how senses such as sight and hearing change when outside at night.
The event is free, and RSVPs are not required. In the event of rain, the hike will be canceled.