GALENA, Ill. — Janna Daichendt has a simple goal for her upcoming slalom ski event in this week’s Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games.
“Just having fun,” said the 11-year-old Chicago resident.
Janna is one of more than 450 athletes competing in the 41st annual Winter Games. The event returns to Galena this week after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snowshoeing and skiing competitions began Tuesday afternoon and will continue through Thursday, Feb. 3, at Chestnut Mountain Resort and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. Special Olympics Illinois provides year-round training and competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Participants converged Tuesday evening on Galena’s Green Street Plaza for an opening ceremony and parade. The frigid air was filled with laughter and cheers as athletes connected with their friends after a two-year hiatus.
Snowshoeing athlete Marisa Ortiz, 26, has been competing in Special Olympics since she was 8. The cancellation of last year’s Winter Games was disappointing for Marisa, said her mother, Chula Ortiz.
But on Tuesday, Marisa was all smiles behind her mask as she embraced fellow competitors and exchanged high fives.
“You can see how excited she is to see everyone,” Chula said.
The opening ceremony began with a parade through downtown Galena. As the athletes marched down Main Street, proprietors of local businesses waved from the windows and rang cowbells in support. Friends and family members ran along the parade route, shouting encouragement to their participants.
After the parade returned to the plaza outside City Hall, Galena Mayor Terry Renner officially welcomed the Special Olympics participants to the city.
“I’ve really missed (the Winter Games), our town has missed it, and I know you all have missed it as well,” he said.
Although Benjamin Bluemond was competing in his first Winter Games, the 23-year-old already had acquired some hardware. A gold medal around Bluemond’s neck proclaimed him the victor of the 800-meter snowshoe race, in which he participated earlier that day.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was a fun race — a tough course, though.”
Benjamin’s father, Jim Bluemond, helped his son train by running with him in the snow on a football field near their home in Geneva, Ill.
“This was a dream of his, and it meant so much to see him accomplish that,” Jim Bluemond said. “I’m so proud of him.”
The evening concluded with a torch relay and cauldron lighting. Law enforcement officials supported several athletes as they passed the Flame of Hope and lit the cauldron.
Dave Breen, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois, encouraged attendees to compete well and enjoy the experience.
“Thanks for all being champions and showing everyone your abilities,” he said.