PEOSTA, Iowa – City of Peosta officials seek applicants for a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Four of the five members of the commission must reside within Peosta. The fifth may reside in an area outside of the city limits over which zoning jurisdiction has been extended.

The vacancy fills a term expiring April 1, 2026.

Interested applicants can call 563-556-8755.

