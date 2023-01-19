Rob Hoerner
A photograph of Phillies fan Rob Hoerner en route to a Cubs’ game with his wife Laura is a reminder of better days before infection took over both of his hips. Laura hopes to encourage him and keep his spirits high on the long road of recovery they’re facing together. The couple is humbled by the outpouring of support being offered and grateful for the upcoming Steak Fry Fundraiser.

FARLEY, Iowa — Despite the fact that Rob Hoerner is known for being better at giving than receiving, the community is rising up on his behalf with a steak fry fundraiser at Farley Memorial Hall on Friday, Jan. 20.

Complete with a silent auction, a live auction and musical entertainment from The Mississippi Duo, the evening’s goal is supporting Hoerner as he recovers from a double hip infection and upcoming replacement.

