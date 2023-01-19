A photograph of Phillies fan Rob Hoerner en route to a Cubs’ game with his wife Laura is a reminder of better days before infection took over both of his hips. Laura hopes to encourage him and keep his spirits high on the long road of recovery they’re facing together. The couple is humbled by the outpouring of support being offered and grateful for the upcoming Steak Fry Fundraiser.
FARLEY, Iowa — Despite the fact that Rob Hoerner is known for being better at giving than receiving, the community is rising up on his behalf with a steak fry fundraiser at Farley Memorial Hall on Friday, Jan. 20.
Complete with a silent auction, a live auction and musical entertainment from The Mississippi Duo, the evening’s goal is supporting Hoerner as he recovers from a double hip infection and upcoming replacement.
The former Western Dubuque wrestling and football coach led the Dubuque County American Legion Baseball team to the World Series. Hoerner has coached for more than 30 years, even through a fight against colon cancer in April 2015.
“When he went through cancer, he continued to coach and said it’s what got him through, knowing he had to do something every day,” said his wife, Laura.
Currently at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center after having both his hips removed to clear up an infection causing ongoing health challenges, Hoerner has limited his mobility.
After a left hip replacement at 37 years old, he had his right done at 40. Doctors felt the cause stemmed from years of football, wrestling and playing catcher.
Although the replacements served him much longer than expected, after 20 years Hoerner had his left hip replaced for a second time in October 2020. It was one year later when he went in for his second right hip replacement that doctors realized the left was infected. He was told they would need to take the left out for 10 weeks.
When it came time again for the right hip to be replaced, the infection was back in the left.
“The incision had started bubbling a week earlier,” Laura said. “It’s always possible an infection can come back because there’s no blood flow in an artificial part of the body.”
In October 2022, doctors realized both hips were infected. The only option was to remove the hips, get the infection cleared up and then replace them.
The goal is to put the right hip back in during the beginning of April, then waiting two weeks before returning the left.
Hoerner will have to learn how to walk again, and he will be on antibiotics for the remainder of his life. According to Laura, her husband will go to a care facility or possibly come home with assistance.
The couple is amazed and humbled “to have so many great friends and family put this on for us. Rob is emotional about it,” she said.
Laura feels “thankful because it’s going to be a really long road ahead for Rob.”
The greatest challenge for Rob is “emotionally getting through this,” said Laura. “We need to keep his spirits up, keep him comfortable and let him know he’s not alone.”
She sees her challenge now to “encourage him to acknowledge people care and get him back to being the old Rob.”
The couple has the goal of being the givers next.
“We want to be able to help others soon,” she said.
Hoerner’s niece Dana Nadermann and his son Tyler Hoerner have stepped up to organize the fundraiser with the intent of providing support for loss of wages, medical expenses and the cost of a care facility not covered by insurance. Nadermann contacted Doug Ernzen, of Dirty Ernie’s, about using his space, but the response was so enormous after her Facebook post announcing the event that they needed somewhere with more space, so it was moved to Farley Memorial Hall.
Supporters will get a ribeye from Silker’s with a baked potato and coleslaw from Dinger’s D’Lite’s and baked beans for $25. Dinner and the silent auction will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The live auction with Darren Manternach, of Dagwood’s Pub, will be at 7:45 p.m.
Donations can be made through Venmo @laura-hoerner12 with the subject “Rob”; and at Fidelity Bank & Trust in Epworth and MidWestOne Bank in Farley. RSVP on Dana Lynn’s event Facebook post “Steak Fry Fundraiser for Hoerners.”
