WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a report of a residence that was struck by multiple bullets Tuesday evening.
Deputies at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday responded to a report of a home on Dugway Road in Waterloo Township that had been struck by gunfire. A press release from the sheriff's department did not include a specific address.
One bullet entered the home's south-facing living room window, lodging in a sill, according to the press release. A second bullet struck the southeast side of the home, traveling through a closet and bedroom before stopping in the ceiling.
Two people were in the home at the time, authorities said. The press release does not say either was injured.