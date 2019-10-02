SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant,
31 Locust St.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Dyersville Farmers Market, 2-5:30 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Make a new and usable item out of duct tape.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Petrifying Perlers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For ages kindergarten and older.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. The cost is $35. Registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m, 35 N. Booth St. To schedule an appointment, call Erica Barker, 563-321-9613, or email ebarker@mvrbc.org.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh in; 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimers/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd. Details: 563-845-0034.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Fresh-grilled hamburgers (plus toppings), fries, baked beans, salad bar and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and younger.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Bingo, Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, on second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Guest speaker.