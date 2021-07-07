MANCHESTER, Iowa — The first phase of a road improvement project has officially come to an end in Manchester, and the second phase is set to start next year.
City Manager Tim Vick said the first phase of the East Main Street Improvement Project was closed out by the City Council. The project, covering the stretch of East Main Street from McCarren Drive to the eastern city border, began in August 2020.
Not only was the road itself improved, but Vick said storm sewers and water mains also were updated. Curbs and sidewalks were added along the road.
The total project cost for the phase came in under budget at $662,154, Vick said. Typically, he said, the city spends around $1 million a year on road improvements.
The next phase of the project is set to go out for bids in January. Vick said that phase will continue to make the same East Main Street improvements from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street.