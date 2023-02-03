Over the past several years, drone technology has given Dubuque police a different view to help them on the job.
The Dubuque Police Department’s drone team began in 2016 with three licensed drone pilots. That team since has expanded to six pilots, and members of the team have seen use of the drone increase over the years, including for tracking suspects.
“When we need an aerial view of something, we can’t afford a helicopter and a pilot, but we do have this little drone that we can throw in the air and have that,” said Officer Brandon Gudenkauf, who is part of the drone team.
Recommended for you
The Police Department currently has one drone, a small Mavic 2 that can fly up to 400 feet high. The drone replaced an initial one that was several feet long and wide, which Gudenkauf said could be difficult to use when trying to track suspects.
Gudenkauf said the drone is used for about 10 to 15 missions per year, though patrol officers are asking for the drone to be brought out with them more and more.
“With any new tech, as you use it more, it’s requested more,” he said.
Cpl. Travis Kramer, who was one of the department’s initial pilots when the drone team started, said the team began with the idea that drones could be used to help with vehicle crash reconstruction, providing overall views of the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires that anyone who wants to pilot a drone must be certified. Gudenkauf said drone pilots added to the team must submit a letter of interest in becoming a pilot and pass the licensing exam. Certification to fly the drones must be renewed every two years, and the Police Department’s drone team trains with the device monthly.
Kramer said that in addition to being used in crash reconstruction, the drones can be used to help photograph the scene for major cases. For example, the drone was used to take photographs of the scene of the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson in the 1900 block of Central Avenue on June 4, as well as when Jennifer Lopez was found dead at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Feb. 1, 2021.
“(The drone) gives a good angle for various photos, can show footprints,” Kramer said. “It can show the jury the whole scene. An aerial view is good for that.”
Gudenkauf said the drone is also a good tool for search and rescue, as well as tracking fleeing suspects. The Police Department’s drone includes a FLIR camera that can detect body heat.
Police used a drone following a high-speed chase last week. After officers found the vehicle involved in the chase illegally parked with the driver no longer inside, they used a drone to track two suspects running through the woods, court documents state.
Kramer said the FLIR camera also is used to help the Dubuque Fire Department. While the Fire Department has its own drone, all of its pilots might be needed to during a fire to help battle the flames, so Police Department personnel can help look for hotspots using the drone.
The Police Department’s drone also has been used by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and other City of Dubuque departments. For example, drone pilots have taken photos of condemned properties on behalf of the city’s housing department, Kramer said.
The drone also played a role during both Major League Baseball games at the Field of Dreams.
“For some of those people coming from out of town, it can be really easy to get lost in a cornfield,” Kramer said. “So if they wandered off into the corn, we could use the drone to find them.”
A speaker also can be attached to the drone, from which its pilots can give commands.
“There was a hot air balloon at the Field of Dreams (during the 2021 MLB game),” Gudenkauf said. “That wasn’t supposed to happen. So we had the drone up there and were giving commands from the drone to leave the air. And if we have someone lost, we can help them. We’re able to angle the speaker straight down to talk to them.”
Looking ahead, Kramer and Gudenkauf said they would like to see more people in the department become drone pilots so that someone on every shift would be available to use the device if needed. Kramer said the department also is working on livestreaming the drone’s feed straight to personnel in the department.
“If we set a perimeter, we can set the FLIR camera up high and see all of the officers making up the perimeter and can direct them from there,” Gudenkauf said. “It takes a lot of danger out of stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.