Over the past several years, drone technology has given Dubuque police a different view to help them on the job.

The Dubuque Police Department’s drone team began in 2016 with three licensed drone pilots. That team since has expanded to six pilots, and members of the team have seen use of the drone increase over the years, including for tracking suspects.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.