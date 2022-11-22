The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members during their meeting on Monday.
Roshek Building agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the fourth amendment to a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF related to the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
Background: The development agreement is tied to the companies’ purchase and renovation of the building to move hundreds of employees there. The new amendment removes the requirement that the city must complete the construction of a new parking facility downtown by Dec. 31, 2024. Instead, the city now only will need to begin work on the ramp once 85% of city parking ramp capacity surrounding the building is reached. Currently, 1,378 of the total 2,107 parking spaces in the ramps surrounding the Roshek Building are leased or permitted, about 65% of the total.
Additionally, city staff will meet with the companies to discuss making necessary pedestrian-related safety improvement sto the Locust Street parking ramp, with costs not to exceed $200,000.
What’s next: City officials must hold the meeting to discuss the issues at the Locust Street ramp within the next 60 days.
Five Flags Center
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to reschedule a planned work session to discuss the future of the Five Flags Center from Oct. 24 to Dec. 5.
Background: City officials are considering next steps in relation to Five Flags Center, following a decision earlier this year to not go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing money to construct a new Five Flags Center. The project would have expanded seating from 4,000 to 6,400, along with making improvements to the historic Five Flags Theater. Council members last directed city staff to review alternative scenarios for the renovation and expansion of the facility at a lower cost.
In Monday’s meeting agenda, city staff presented a new proposal to council members to invest $25.8 million into Five Flags to make renovations that would address a variety of needs and deficiencies but would not expand its footprint.
What’s next: While no action was taken on the new proposal, it likely will receive thorough discussion at the newly scheduled work session.
Plaza Drive development
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an urban revitalization plan for a planned housing development on the north end of Plaza Drive.
Background: Talon Development and Eagle Construction, the developers of the housing project, aim to invest $60 million to construct 13 apartment buildings, creating 390 units.
With the urban revitalization area designation, the developer can secure tax-abatement housing incentives for the project.
What’s next: Construction is expected to begin in April. Developers previously stated that the first apartment buildings would take about 10 months to complete.
