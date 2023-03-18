City of Dubuque officials are recommending that a new management firm take the lead overseeing operations at Grand River Center.

Dubuque City Council members will consider a new facility management agreement for the center at their meeting on Monday, March 20. City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware recommend that the city enter an agreement with OVG360 to operate, market and manage Grand River Center.

