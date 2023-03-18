City of Dubuque officials are recommending that a new management firm take the lead overseeing operations at Grand River Center.
Dubuque City Council members will consider a new facility management agreement for the center at their meeting on Monday, March 20. City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware recommend that the city enter an agreement with OVG360 to operate, market and manage Grand River Center.
“What really stood out (about OVG360) was their strategy,” Ware said. “They presented a very aggressive, and yet a very comprehensive, approach to sales and marketing and helping us look at the mix of events.”
Platinum Hospitality Group LLC has managed the center since it opened in 2003, and its agreement with the city is set to end March 31.
In October, the city sought proposals for a professional management firm to oversee the facility’s daily operations. Ware said the request for proposals came after council members identified looking at the facility’s future operations as a high priority.
“If you’ve been with a particular management firm for a series of 20 years, that’s a time to be able to look at and see what else is out there,” she added. “We owe that to taxpayers and citizens that we’re looking at our operations and the right thing to continue to move us in the future.”
The request for proposals received three responses: OVG360, Platinum Hospitality Group and VenuWorks Inc. OVG360 received a unanimous recommendation.
OVG360 works with 230 venues, including 59 convention centers, “with most of their clients being public entities including cities, counties and states,” according to council documents. Those venues include Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center and Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza in Waterloo and Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Should the council approve the agreement with OVG360, the company would take over Grand River Center’s management on March 31. The proposed agreement would end on June 30, 2028, though there is an opportunity to renew it.
Council documents state that OVG360 would receive 12 payments each fiscal year totaling $150,000 as its management fee. OVG360 also would be paid 20% of event revenue above the event revenue benchmark, which is $1.8 million for the first year, with opportunities to earn up to $25,000 in incentives for achieving operational benchmarks.
Documents state that the management agreement outlines a $256,895 subsidy for the remainder of fiscal year 2023, which ends in June, as well a $691,230 subsidy for the entirety of fiscal year 2024.
Ware said officials with OVG360 already have been reaching out to those with events booked at Grand River Center as part of the potential transition.
“They have a transition plan put into place and are working through it, with hundreds and hundreds of bullet points,” she said. “They have a large transition team to make sure there are no disruptions, as well as for the employees.”
Ware said OVG360 also discussed a number of ways to enhance the events at the facility, including looking at opportunities to create signature events. One example would be a potential celebration for the Grand River Center’s 20th anniversary in October.
“(OVG360) also talked about several things related to the city’s goals,” Ware added. “That’s the sustainability piece and working through diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and incorporating that in their business model.”
OVG360 President of Venue Management Greg O’Dell said in a city press release that the business is “eager to hit the ground running” in Dubuque.
“We’re going to tap OVG’s industry relationships and partnerships to reimagine Grand River Center and create new opportunities to bring visitors from near and far to Dubuque,” O’Dell said.
OVG360 officials declined to comment beyond the information in the release.
Council Member Danny Sprank said Friday that he had not had a chance to read the entirety of the proposed agreement but that having the center consistently booked is a great asset to the community.
Sprank also noted the need to update the facility. The proposed agreement states that OVG360 would provide a schedule of proposed capital improvements annually for the city to consider including in its budget.
“Like any great hotel or event center, they need periodic attention,” he said. “The last management agreement didn’t have any of that. Talking with citizens and going down there myself, it needs to be updated about every 10 years, interior wise, to keep up with the trends.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he was pleased to see that OVG360 had a strong focus on making sure the Grand River Center thrives in the years ahead.
“As we’ve come out of a pandemic, with all the things that were shut down, conventions and conferences really took the hardest hit,” he said. “We need to think about how to provide the best possible service that we can and how we can modernize things. I think it’s important that we do that.”
Cavanagh also noted the Grand River Center is a central location for activity in Dubuque, especially with the work that has been done in the Port of Dubuque over the years.
“We need that to be a center of activity,” he said. “We need that to be booked on a regular basis. We need to bring in the big conferences and conventions. Dubuque has a lot to share and enjoy for people who come to events like that, and we need to make sure Dubuque is a true destination for the next decade and more.”
