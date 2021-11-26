Today through Jan. 2, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. Drive through the park and enjoy the lights festival. Proceeds benefit Hillcrest Family Services. Cost: $10/per car in advance; $12 at the gate. Purchase tickets at any Hillcrest location or at any Dubuque Bank & Trust branch. More information: 563-845-0378.
Cable Car Square Luminaries
Saturday, Bluff and 4th streets.
4:30 p.m. Browse the shops of Cable Car Square while awaiting the 6 p.m. arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Fenelon Street Elevator. Free hot cocoa and coffee at Monk’s. Luminaries will line Bluff and West Fourth streets. Cost: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/CableCarSquare.
Unwrap the Magic of Christmas
Saturday, various locations, Bellevue, Iowa.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Craft shows, firemen’s chili supper, open houses at participating businesses, fireworks and lighted parade. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.business.bellevueia.com/events.
Christmas in Cassville
Saturday, downtown Cassville, Wis.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Craft fair, food and beverage, visits with Santa, wine walk from 2 to 6 p.m., crafts with Mrs. Claus, Christmas movies, reindeer petting zoo, wagon rides, live Nativity scene and lighted parade. The evening will conclude with winter fireworks and tree lighting at Riverside Park. Cost: Free admission. Wine walk tickets are $25. More information: www.cassville.org.
A Bit of Yesteryear Christmas
Saturday, downtown Shullsburg, Wis.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy an old-fashioned traditional holiday in a picturesque town. Shop Candy Cane Lane with specials at the shops, bars and restaurants; play life-size Candy Land; shop the craft show and enjoy the Peppermint Fair; and meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. Food and drink available. Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m., with Dickens carolers and the Christmas tree lighting afterwards. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.facebook.com/ShullsburgCDC.