Twenty teams of co-workers participated in fast-paced games and contests while helping raise money for Dubuque’s Area Residential Care on Friday.
The nonprofit organization provides resources to empower people with intellectual disabilities to achieve their highest quality of life, according to its website.
An annual fundraiser for the organization, Corporate and Community Games raises money through sponsorships and donations from the businesses who sign up to compete.
“This is our top favorite team building (event),” said Sarah Adams, of Unified Therapy Services.
Adams and her teammates wore different colored tutus with shirts to match, and took a group photo before the first round of games began.
“How often does a 28-year-old get to wear a tutu?” Tiffiney Kavars added.
“A bunch of computer nerds” made up the software-developing company PBS Systems. Their first game of the night consisted of trying to move the most water from a bucket to a container with a ruler.
“Victory, that’s what’s on my mind,” said R.J. Fisher, a PBS employee.
While reflecting on their team’s performance, Fisher said the neighboring organization copied his strategy of using his hands, in addition to the scoop provided, to transfer the water.
All accusations were in a joking nature. Jokes were also prevalent at FarmTek’s station while team members sat in the shade, just minutes before games were set up.
“It’s nice to see human faces. Well, some of them,” Laura Derga said while she laughed and tossed a towel at a co-worker across the table.
Some of FarmTek’s employees are still working from home, so the Corporate and Community Games allowed them to spend time together again.
“We always look forward to it,” Chad Ostwinkle said about the event.
Area Residential Care contracts with Eva Schmid from Lotus Marketing who helped put on the game night. She said the money is often used to purchase more handicap-accessible transportation for the nonprofit’s consumers.
“It makes it easier to help integrate them back into the community after COVID,” she said of the current transportation needs.
The Area Residential Care fundraising game night has raised more than $275,000 in the 20 years of its existence, said Executive Director Sue Freeman.
“We work to empower people with disabilities,” she said. “It’s exciting to watch people meet their dreams.”
Grand River Medical Group had two teams playing games at the fundraising event. One of them was “team baby” because two participants’ babies were in attendance.
While not an employee of Grand River Medical Group, Noah Goldsmith is married to one and held their son Leo while the co-workers concentrated on their Jenga blocks.
“I’m pretty confident that we’re the most serious team,” he said. “Just look at us.”