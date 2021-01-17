Five-year-old Brooks Banwarth, of Sherrill, Iowa, held his hands about a foot apart to show how big the bluegill was that he caught while ice fishing Saturday morning.
He was joined by his parents, Mike and Kristy Banwarth, at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s 17th annual Ice Fest weekend. Winter-themed activities took place throughout the museum’s outdoor area, from sledding to a mini field hockey rink.
“It’s a blessing for us to be somewhere outside other than our yard,” Kristy Banwarth said. “We live on a farm, so we’ve got a little more room to roam, but it’s nice to have something educational and fun for (Brooks) to do.”
Over 100 people were outside enjoying Ice Fest Saturday, not including the museum visitors also checking out indoor exhibits. Ice fishing remained the popular activity throughout the day, with 30 to 40 people in the ice harbor at a time. Shouts of joy could be heard each time someone caught a fish.
“There’s a guy with a special fish-finding device out there, which made it easy to catch something,” said Katie Yunt, of Dubuque.
Yunt was attending Ice Fest for the first time with her sons, Joe, 6, and Jack, 3, who took their turn at field hockey after catching their fish.
Victoria Cote, historic site coordinator for the museum that helped plan Ice Fest, said museum staff wanted to keep this year’s Ice Fest as close to other years as possible, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activities like ice fishing and a sledding hill kept the event’s spirit alive while allowing for groups to distance, she said. However, some of the winter playground elements, like crawling through tunnels, were left out of the festivities for health and safety reasons.
Cote added that more historical activities were added. An informative demonstration at the museum’s log cabin showed how early settlers survived in the winter, and vintage films provided examples of ski fashion evolution.
“Ice Fest in itself is based on the history of the location,” Cote said. “In our ice harbor is where ice was actually harvested before it was shipped.”
About 50 people gathered at the Ice Harbor for the Saturday afternoon ice harvesting demonstration, where museum staff members used an ice saw and tongs to carve a 117-pound block of ice from the ice harbor.
Another big attraction were the fluffy Alaskan Malamutes, large sled dogs for children to pet. Petting the dogs is the typical favorite activity of 11-year-old Isabel Wood, who was at Ice Fest with her mom, Jessica Wood, of Dubuque. They also enjoy the ice sculptures each year, though on Saturday only one Christmas tree sculpture could be seen.
“We enjoy spending time outside, and it’s nice to get the opportunity to do that with everything going on,” Jessica Wood said.