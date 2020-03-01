SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Monday, Mar. 2
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. All ages. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL du-
plicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday, Mar. 3
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screen by Paramount; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominos; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge in the dining room.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Mar. 4
3D Pen Emoji Keychain, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Second-sixth grades. Use a 3D Pen to make a fun key chain. Pre-registration required!
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday, Mar. 5
3D Pen Emoji Keychain, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Second-sixth grades. Use a 3D Pen to make a fun key chain. Pre-registration required!
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solution, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 11:30 a.m. St. Patrick’s Senior Potluck. Bring a dish to share. Serving: Irish beef stew. Guests: Paramount Ambulance.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Friday, Mar. 6
2020 World Day of Prayer — Zimbabwe, 9:30-11 a.m., Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road (enter door under canopy facing Carter Road). 9:30 a.m. greet, meet, and coffee, 10 a.m. Program: EXPLORING ZIMBABWE; Service: Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk. Uniting Continents. Sponsor: Church Women United. All are invited.
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance: Rebecca Christian, poetry and story telling. Desserts and coffee following in Fellowship Hall. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund vouchers.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-state Singles Dine Out, 6 p.m. Call Mary Lou for details: 563-588-1175.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. All ages. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
Level Up! Family Game Day, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. All ages. Board and card games, light snacks, and the library’s Wii-U.
PERFORMING ARTS
TODAY
Country Tradition Band, 1-5 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. Classic, Outlaw, and Retro Country.
Jordan Danielsen, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Rock of Ages, 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and others.
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Mar. 5
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Open Mic Show, 8-10 p.m., The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St. Stand up comedy open mic. 7 p.m. sign up. 8 p.m. show. Lottery style.
Friday, Mar. 6
John Moran, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Kyle Miller Live, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn Live Music, 6-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Andy Wilberding, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
DuRocks, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Live Music: Chad Elliot, 8-11 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Elliott has turned love, loss, fatherhood, divorce and homelessness into lyrics.
Mark Zalaznik, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Pirate over 50, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Tete De Mort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Trilogy — The Ultimate Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Experience the sights and sounds of three epic bands — Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Doors — in one memorable night.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Mar. 2
iRead, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. First-fifth grades. Practice reading in a fun, interactive environment with local high school volunteers. Pre-registration required.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday, Mar. 3
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Thursday, Mar. 5
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Mar. 5
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5-8 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh grilled burgers, add your own toppings. Cost is $9 adults and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Sting Ray Softball Team.
Dollar Burger Night, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
The Original Potosi Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m., The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Friday, Mar. 6
3 Mile House Fish Fry, 4:30-10 p.m., 3 Mile House, 370 U.S. 35, Hazel Green, Wis.
7 Hills Brewing Company Fish Fry, 11 a.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
The Barn Fish Fry, 5 p.m., The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Bluff Lake Catfish Farm, 9301 95th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Breitbach’s Country Dining Fish Fry, 4-9:30 p.m., Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Burkey’s Bar and Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Burkey’s Bar and Grill, 10638 Key West Drive, Key West, Iowa.
Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. Route 20 W., Elizabeth, Ill.
Catfish Charlie’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E. 16th St.
Country Junction Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Country Junction Restaurant, 913 15th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, Kitchen Buffet, 301 Bell St.
Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, Woodfire Grille, 301 Bell St.
The Driftless Fish Fry, 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
Dubuque Eagles Club Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Dubuque Elks Lodge Fish Fry, 5-8:30 p.m., Dubuque Elks Lodge, 9018 Military Road.
Dyersville Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 1st Ave E, Dyersville, Iowa.
Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant, 11941 Hwy 52 N, Sageville, Iowa.
Gangster’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4:30-9 p.m., Gangster’s Bar & Grill, 2020 N Main St, Hazel Green, Wis.
Gooch’s Green House Tavern Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Gooch’s Green House Tavern, 3544 County Rd HHH, Kieler, Wis.
Green Street Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Green Street Tavern, 230 S Main St, Galena, Ill.
Guler’s Corner Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Guler’s Corner, 1895 Hwy 80, Cuba City, Wis.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
J.M.’s Tap Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., J.M.’s Tap, 7625 N Menominee Rd, East Dubuque, Ill.
Joliet Event Center Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Jug’s Main Street Tap Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Jug’s Main Street Tap, 200 N Main St, Elizabeth, Ill.
Kalmes Restaurant Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Kalmes Restaurant, 100 Main St, Saint Donatus, Iowa.
KC 510 Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 781 Locust St., Dubuque.
Kieler Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Kieler Parish, 3685 County HHH, Kieler, Wis.
The Market House Restaurant Fish Fry, 4 p.m., The Market House Restaurant, 204 Perry St., Galena, Ill.
Mid-Town Marina Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Mid-Town Marina, 285 5th St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Millennium Bar & Marina Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Moracco Supper Club Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Mulgrew’s Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Mulgrew’s Tavern, 240 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Neighbors Tap Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., Neighbors Tap, 1899 Rockdale Road.
The Otherside Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Otherside, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Paradise Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Paradise Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen Fish Fry(21+), 5-9 p.m., Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Q Casino Q Sports Bar Fish Fry(21+), 11-1 a.m., Q Casino Q Sports Bar, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Rhody’s Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road.
St. Clements Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., St. Clement’s Parish, 24287 New Vienna Road, Bankston, Iowa. Take outs available.
Sunset Lanes Fish Fry, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Lanes, 410 S. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Taste Country Roadhouse Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Taste Country Roadhouse, 14877 U.S. Route 20, East Dubuque, Ill.
Timmerman’s Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Timmerman’s, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Village Bar Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Village Bar, 3410 County HWY HHH, Kieler, Wis.
West Dubuque Tap Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., West Dubuque Tap, 1701 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., Dubuque Eagle’s Club, 1175 Century Drive. Cost is $9 adults and $4.50 kids 11 and younger. Proceeds go to the Veterans Freedom Center.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
TODAY
Beginning Wood Carving Classes, 1-3 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Bear Creek Carving is offering a beginning wood carving class at the library. Fee is $35 person and includes all equipment & materials. Students must be at least 12 years old. Registration required.
Monday, Mar. 2
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 3
Activities for the blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 16+. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home These plant terrariums are perfect for any space. Max of 10 per program, pre-registration required.
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Air Terrarriums, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 16+. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home These plant terrariums are perfect for any space. Max of 10 per program, pre-registration required.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Thursday, Mar. 5
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 16+. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home These plant terrariums are perfect for any space. Max of 10 per program, pre-registration required.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7-8:30 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Rob McDonald, great great grandson of Andrew Young McDonald & President & CEO of AY McDonald, will cover the fascinating life of one of Dubuque’s earliest settlers and the company he founded 164 years ago.
Family Forest Open House, 5-8 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Join us to hear forestry experts, network, enjoy kids activities and more.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday, Mar. 6
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Mathematics in Gaming: Microgames, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come learn and play several microgames and examine the math that makes them work. This session features the game “Spot It.” All ages welcome but those under age 10 will need an older companion.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for a monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5:00 p.m. Ages 18+
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
OTHER EVENTS
Tuesday, Mar. 3
B2B Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Thursday, Mar. 5
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.