Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dyersville accounting firm will move into the former Pizza Hut location in the city.
BAC Certified Public Accountants, currently located at 117 Third St. SE, will open at its new site at 1845 Eighth St. SE later this year. Owner Ryan Brinkman said the property was acquired in May, and the goal is to move by Nov. 1.
“Our tagline is, ‘We’ve got your BAC,’” Brinkman said. “We’ve got our clients’ backs, and that’s something that we pride ourselves on. To keep an innovative edge and keep us accelerating forward, this was an important opportunity for us. We’re really excited that we grabbed that property.”
Dyersville’s Pizza Hut location was opened in the 1980s. It was one of four local Pizza Hut locations that abruptly closed in September 2020 amidst the bankruptcy of NPC International, one of the chain’s largest franchisees.
While BAC staff have loved the current location, Brinkman said, the new building is more than twice its size. He said crews will spend the next several months renovating the former eatery’s interior into an open-concept workspace.
“We have the opportunity to have a formal conference room again and invite people into the space better,” he said. “It feels better for the staff, overall improving workflow and the livelihood of the team.”
Brinkman added that BAC is looking to add another certified public accountant to its workforce, which currently boasts six full-time employees. Brinkman said he anticipates hiring two more people by the end of the year, as well as an additional two or three people next year.
He also said he envisions building additional space on BAC’s new property in the years to come.
“This is phase one,” he said of the move. “As we continue to grow into the space, phase two would be putting in an additional building in the main parking lot.”
BAC’s office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The firm can be reached at 833-222-2721 and found online at cpa-bac.com.
