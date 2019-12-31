Throughout the tri-state region — but particularly in Illinois — a new year means new rules and regulations from state governments.
Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois lawmakers each have different session structures. Those differences mean new laws often take effect at different times.
However, all three states will see some changes going into 2020.
ILLINOIS
Nearly 200 laws will take effect Wednesday in Illinois after being passed months or more ago. According to Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, the extra time creates an improvement buffer for the bills.
“Sometimes we pass a law, we think it is pretty good, but there are a lot of people who then look at it and we find room for improvement,” he said.
Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, in a press release highlighted the strengthening of a law requiring drivers to slow down and exit the nearest lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles. He referenced the March death of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, a Warren, Ill., native who was killed by a semi-tractor trailer driver while conducting a traffic stop near Freeport.
The changes increased the minimum fine for violating the law from $100 to $250 for a first offense and up to $700 for each time after. Also increased are the consequences for causing injury or death by violating the law.
Lawmakers also created a fund through which to educate drivers about the law and required the Illinois secretary of state to include at least one question about the law on the state’s written driver’s test.
Chesney touted similar fine increases he co-sponsored for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.
The new law ups the fine for first offense from $150 to $300 and requires repeat offenders be charged at least $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
Another new law increases the maximum fine for not reducing speed when entering a construction zone from $10,000 to $25,000.
“We’ve recognized that drivers have become more and more distracted,” Chesney said. “We wanted to raise more awareness because there are more incidents taking place that can be prevented.”
A new law off the road taking effect will put a 6.25% state sales tax on trading in vehicles, with the possibility of additional municipal rates.
IOWA
Typically, laws in Iowa go into effect either as they are signed by the governor or on July 1 of the year they are passed, as that is the beginning of the fiscal year for state and local governments.
However, some laws take effect Wednesday.
One requires valid commercial licenses for anglers contracted or subcontracted to remove undesirable, usually invasive, fish from Iowa waters.
Another charges a $65 registration fee for battery-powered electric vehicles operated on state highways.
Also, a state mandate for electronic prescription transmission by health care providers takes effect Wednesday.
WISCONSIN
In Wisconsin, the state legislative sessions wrap around the new year. The current session won’t be over until March.
The Wisconsin Legislature has passed 69 bills so far this year that have been signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Most took effect upon that signature.
But a few become law Wednesday. Most of those change or add tax regulations.
One removes a requirement of assessors to inform agricultural landowners if they assess properties at a different value than the year before, as long as the difference is $500 or less.