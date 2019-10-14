On Sunday mornings, Ken Chapman can be found in the streets outside St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, guiding people across the street the way a shepherd directs sheep.
The job was never asked of him. He originally took Sunday mornings to hold the door open for people walking into church, but standing outside, he noticed many older parishioners crossing the road, with no protection from oncoming vehicles.
“I was worried about seeing people out in the streets,” Chapman said. “I just decided to go out there.”
This was an example of Chapman adding onto an already busy workload, a behavior common for him. Along with ushering for the church, he is also responsible for St. Anthony’s landscaping, and the church is just one of the four local organizations where he volunteers.
“Kenny does a lot of things that people don’t even know about,” said the Rev. Steven Rosonke, of St. Anthony’s. “He’s always willing to help.”
Mornings not spent at the church usually instead are spent at UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital, where Chapman volunteers in the surgery waiting room. This is Chapman’s favorite job, calming those who might be nervous with friendly conversation and support.
“I try to ease their mind on the surgery,” he said. “I have a small part in helping them through a pretty traumatic time.”
On other days, Chapman ventures out to volunteer at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, greeting people at the door and handing out museum maps. It is a fairly simple job, but he enjoys seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they walk in.
“That’s always fun to see,” Chapman said. “The otters really put a smile on their faces.”
On the occasional night, Chapman also serves as house manager at Bell Tower Theater, where he takes attendees’ tickets and gives directions to ushers.
Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manager for the theater, said Chapman is one of the longer-serving volunteers for Bell Tower.
“Whenever we are shorthanded, he is always right there,” Chapman said. “He always has a smile on his face.”
All of these volunteer roles started about a decade ago. When asked what prompted the sudden community engagement, Chapman pointed to his wife, Sharon, who he lovingly calls “the boss.”
On most occasions, it was she who originally volunteered him.
“I think it’s really good for him,” Sharon said. “It gets him face to face with other people, and it gets him out of the house.”
Chapman doesn’t mind the busy schedule, though. To him, all that volunteering keeps him young.
“It’s something to do,” Chapman said. “I don’t sit down, I don’t eat, I don’t get fatter, and I don’t die too quickly.”