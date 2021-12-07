Dubuque County Compensation Board members on Monday again recommended big salary increases for elected officials next fiscal year — 15% for the sheriff and 10% each for four others — in what has become an annual effort.
In Iowa, county elected officials’ salaries are approved by each county’s board of supervisors. But the salaries must be based on a recommendation from the county’s compensation board. Each county elected official appoints a member of the compensation board to represent his or her position. That board’s goal is to keep salaries commensurate with Dubuque County’s population ranking.
The county supervisors can reduce the proposed wage adjustments equally across all positions or approve the recommendations as presented.
For the fourth year in a row, Dubuque County Compensation Board members proposed a raise of at least 10%. This year, they recommended 15% — the highest in recent years.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy’s representative on the board, former Sheriff Ken Runde, said the sheriff’s salary would need to increase 12% to match the county’s population ranking. The position’s current $122,699 salary is ninth, while Dubuque County has the eighth-highest population of Iowa counties.
“Dallas County has 99,000 for their population, and their sheriff makes $138,000,” Runde said. “In order for our sheriff to fall within close of being where a good number of these other people are now, it would take a minimum of 12% and as high as 15%.”
Runde said the increase also would make the sheriff’s salary close to those of the Dubuque police chief position. Runde felt that making that comparison was protected by a new measure of an omnibus “Back the Blue” bill passed by the Legislature this year, which states that compensation boards “shall” consider comparable positions’ salaries when determining their recommendations.
“I’ve used that even when the code wasn’t that way,” he said. “That was the right way to think of things. But they finally passed a law for considering sheriff’s position.”
Anticipating that some would make the argument that the majority of the county’s population lives in the Dubuque city limits, jurisdiction of the Dubuque Police Department, Runde insisted the sheriff has at least as much responsibility, as his department also enforces laws in the city of Dubuque, plus smaller cities, runs the county jail and works security at the county courthouse.
Compensation Board recommendations affect more than just one position, however. The sheriff’s raise would extend to 16 managers in his department. Countywide, annual raises for 37 employees — including the elected officials — are tied to the officials’ raises.
Kristin Dietzel, who represented County Auditor Kevin Dragotto and was one of three new compensation board members at this year’s meeting, said that made the decision “a retention issue.”
“The people beneath them, I assume, are also highly qualified and could look for work elsewhere,” she said.
In addition to the sheriff, board members recommended 10% raises for the county attorney, county treasurer and county recorder this year. They also recommended a 9% increase for the county auditor and a 6% increase for county supervisors.
That 6% increase for the supervisors was treated as a base. Dubuque County supervisors’ current pay is the sixth-highest in the state — the only elected position in which the county outpaces it population ranking.
The 6% figure was arrived at because, as presented by Compensation Board Chairman Fran Henkels, the U.S. Social Security Administration recently announced cost-of-living adjustments at 5.9% for 2022.
Another new compensation board member, Mary Ann Gau — representing the supervisors — argued that private-sector positions are not experiencing the salary increase that the board recommended.
“No one I work with is going to get a 6% raise,” she said. “That’s how the public looks at it.”
Henkels, who has served on the board for decades, reminded his colleagues that state code does not allow them to consider private-sector jobs except where comparable to an elected official’s position.
The recommendation made Monday night now will go to the Board of Supervisors, where recommendations have received significant rollbacks in recent years.
For the current fiscal year, the Compensation Board recommended a 10% increase for sheriff and 8% for all other officials but supervisors, for whom they recommended 1.5%. Supervisors cut all of those by 35% — to 6.5% for sheriff, 5.2% for the other officials and 0.98% for supervisors.
For fiscal year 2020, the Compensation Board recommended a 12% increase for sheriff and 6% for the other officials, but 3% for supervisors. Supervisors chopped those raises by 75%.