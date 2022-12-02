About once a month, 15-year-old Alex Rabalo eats dinner with his teachers.
The sophomore at Alternative Learning Center in Dubuque is a regular attendee at a new Monthly Mixers program the school started this fall, during which staff in the ALC’s ninth-and-10th-grade program prepare a meal for students and their families.
On Thursday, Alex brought his mother, Dreama Heffner, and his 9-year-old niece Isabella Carner to the Dubuque Community School District’s Alta Vista Campus to enjoy hot dogs, loaded baked potatoes and cookies at the program’s December mixer.
“I get to come and eat with my friends and classmates and get to know more about them in the process,” Alex said.
He and his family were among a group of about 25 people who gathered for Thursday’s meal. As English teacher Angie Noel tended to a row of steaming slow cookers, students cracked jokes with their friends and parents unloaded bags of toys and board games to entertain siblings and children who were also in attendance.
Staff members report that the Monthly Mixers have had a positive impact on the academic success of the about 30 students enrolled in the program.
“Our focus this year has really been on building community, especially with the struggles of the pandemic, when we had students in and out so frequently over the past few years,” said Greg White, who teaches social studies in the ninth-and-10th-grade program. “We wanted to make school … a place students were both accountable to and accountable for.”
The program’s primary way of developing community has been through the monthly mixers, in addition to other team-building activities such as a group field trip to the ropes course at Four Mounds Foundation in Dubuque last month.
White said that this fall, the program has had lower numbers of students failing classes, in addition to improved grades and attendance, as compared to prior fall semesters. While he noted that these positive signs can’t be entirely attributed to the mixers, he said he thinks the monthly get-togethers have made a difference.
“We’re seeing that the kids feel a stronger connection to this place, and when they have a stronger connection, they tend to achieve at higher rates,” he said. “And, for another thing, students that historically don’t attend school, that have historically struggled with attendance, are choosing to be here at school outside of school hours. That tells us something.”
As an added twist for Thursday’s mixer, White — who has been growing out his hair for the past three years to donate to nonprofit organization Wigs for Kids — gave one student in attendance the honor of cutting his long locks. For every assignment completed and turned in over the past month, students in the ninth-and-10th-grade program received a raffle ticket to be entered in a drawing to do the honors.
The lucky winner, sophomore Connor Kapparos, quickly got to work with a pair of scissors and electric clippers.
“Do I get to cut his eyebrows, too?” he asked with a mischievous grin as he chopped.
“No such luck,” White replied wryly.
Connor, 15, has attended all three mixers this fall and said he feels the events have helped him feel closer with his teachers.
His mother, Robyn Kapparos, attended for the first time Thursday night.
“As a parent, (I enjoy) getting to be around the teachers and meet the other students that he’s in class with daily,” she said, as Connor dug into his hot dog.
John Peters, 15, used the clippers to neatly finish the barbering job before filling a plate of his own.
The sophomore, who is in his first year at Alternative Learning Center, said he said he enjoys the camaraderie that the mixers provide.
“I can come hang with my friends and eat really good food and make better connections with my teachers,” he said. “We’re able to connect with them person to person, not teacher to student.”
That, according to math teacher Anthony Tuttle, is precisely the point of the program.
“We have families in need of a meal or an opportunity for their kids to come and feel welcome,” he said. “We want to help students build that relationship with us, so they see us not just as teachers, but people with families and lives — people they can connect with.”
