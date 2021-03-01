One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque.
Katelyn M. Czipar, 26, of Dubuque, was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police reported that Gary J. Smith, 78, of Dubuque, was traveling east on Loras Boulevard near the intersection of Bluff Street at 11:47 a.m. when his vehicle failed to stop at a red light and struck a vehicle driven south on Bluff Street by Tyler J. Czipar, 24, of Dubuque. Katelyn Czipar was a passenger in Tyler Czipar’s vehicle.
Smith was cited with failure to respond for a steady red light.