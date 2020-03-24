ZWINGLE, Iowa — Authorities on Monday released information on a Dubuque County crash last week that left one man seriously injured.
Curtis Bormann, 27, of La Motte, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries after the wreck, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report made available Monday. University of Iowa officials said Bormann was not a patient as of Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. March 17 at the intersection of Washington Mills Road and U.S. 61 in Zwingle. The report states that Bormann was traveling west on Washington Mills and slowed down as he approached the intersection with the highway. But his vehicle did not come to a complete stop. Bormann’s vehicle continued onto U.S. 61 and was pinned underneath the trailer portion of a semi-tractor trailer driven by Jeffery A. Lillge, 59, of Freeport, Ill.
Bormann was cited with driving while his license was barred, failure to yield upon entering a through highway and failure to use a safety belt.