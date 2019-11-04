Wisconsin lawmakers are reviewing a proposal that would again permit school districts to tax for energy conservation projects in excess of their state-capped levy limit.
Assembly Bill 553 would reverse a line-item veto in the 2017-19 state budget in which former Gov. Scott Walker instituted a 1,000-year moratorium on the practice.
“I’ve got 13 schools districts and a lot of them are small,” said state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, one of the bill’s cosponsors. “Energy-efficiency projects can just take a bite out of their budgets.”
The State of Wisconsin caps school districts’ tax levies but previously permitted them to exceed their revenue limits without obtaining voter approval to finance energy conservation projects.
Multiple southwest Wisconsin school districts utilized the exemption, including Mineral Point, Shullsburg, Prairie du Chien Area, Potosi and River Ridge.
After the prohibition took effect Jan. 1, 2018, districts were required to finance projects within their general budgets, which the bill’s proponents say leads to deferred maintenance.
“If this comes back, that gives us an opportunity to pursue some of those facility upgrades (and) maintenance items that normally we would have to put in our general budget,” said Platteville Public Schools Superintendent Jim Boebel.
Prairie du Chien Area School District Superintendent Bryce Bird testified in support of the bill last month at the state Capitol.
He said that he knows of some schools that cannot control their temperature at the classroom level. During the winter, some teachers open exterior windows to lessen excessive heating.
“They are operating inefficiently because they can’t front the money (for improvements) without competing for operation costs and instructional costs,” Bird said.
Accountability measures are built into the legislation, including new reporting and auditing requirements, definitions of eligible projects and term limits for debt issued to finance the project.
School boards also must hold a public hearing at least 30 days before they are to vote on the levy. Residents can petition for a referendum before the exemption is granted.
Dan Rossmiller, director of government relations at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said the exemption ultimately will benefit students.
“It’s really designed to enable schools to once again to … spend more of the taxpayers’ money in the classroom and less on things like heating and lighting and cooling,” he said.
In 2016, Southwestern Wisconsin School District was able to secure $5.5 million for energy efficiency projects.
Although it is unlikely to need additional dollars, district Superintendent John Costello envisions a time when current infrastructure degrades.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, also a bill cosponsor, could not be reached to provide comment for this story.