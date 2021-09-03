Police found a missing Dubuque woman dead in her closet in July, with facial wounds and a cloth stuffed in her mouth, according to newly located court documents.
No arrests have been made in connection with the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, of Dubuque. Police had declined to provide updates on the case since announcing in late July that they were investigating her death.
But a search warrant application located by the Telegraph Herald that was filed as part of that investigation provides more details about her death.
In response, Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon told the TH on Thursday that police continue to consider the Duster case a “death investigation.”
“It is still a very active investigation, and we feel we are making headway,” he said. “We’re still following up on investigatory leads, and hopefully, we will find some more answers.”
Duster was found dead by police at about 10:50 p.m. July 28 in her residence at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4.
The search warrant application states that police were alerted to Duster’s disappearance by her family. A cousin told officers that she had not heard from Duster or seen any posts from her on social media since July 25, but that the family had been alerted by others that Duster’s vehicle had been spotted around Dubuque.
Two officers responded to Duster’s home at 10:45 p.m. July 28 to conduct a welfare check, knocking on the door multiple times before it was answered by Willie B. Randle, 42, who also lived at the residence.
Court documents state that Randle told officers that Duster was not home and that he hadn’t seen her since July 25. Randle agreed to allow officers to walk through the residence.
An officer located Duster dead in her bedroom closet.
“The closet door was jammed due to Duster being in the closet,” documents state. “Duster was cold to the touch and obviously deceased.”
Officers reported injuries around Duster’s left eye, that her face was swollen, that she was partially clothed and that she “had a white-colored cloth shoved into her mouth.”
In Randle’s bedroom, which was next to that of Duster, police reported finding drug paraphernalia. No charges have been filed in relation to that.
During the ensuing investigation, a family member told police that she last saw Duster on July 25 with a man she identified as her new boyfriend. The man was identified as Romell D. Enoch, 22, of 18421/2 Central Ave.
Investigators reviewing traffic camera footage also located Duster’s vehicle being parked, followed by two women and a man exiting it.
“Officers believe the male subject is Romell Enoch,” documents state.
Duster’s mother told authorities that her daughter’s phone was missing, as well as the keys to Duster’s vehicle.
The search warrant application requested swabs to collect Enoch’s DNA, as well as full-body photos. Officers also sought the missing keys and phone.
Investigators spoke with Enoch on July 29. Enoch is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 2017 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Iroquois County, Ill. During their interview, he admitted to Dubuque police that he was no longer living at the Central Avenue address on file, prompting him to be arrested on a charge of a sex offender registry violation. He has been held in Dubuque County Jail since that time.
Using the approved search warrant, authorities also seized Enoch’s phone on July 29.
A subsequent court-approved forensic examination of it found three videos of Enoch having sex with a girl younger than 18. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Enoch was arrested at 8:22 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.