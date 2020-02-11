One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Dubuque.
Maya M. Pizano, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital Dubuque for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday on University Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Pizano was eastbound on University Avenue when her vehicle rear-ended one driven by Larry F. Neuses, 63, of Dubuque, while it waited for a traffic signal to turn green.
Pizano was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.