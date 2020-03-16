The Dubuque Dream Center will hold its spring fundraising banquet next month.
The event, "Strengthening Families," will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 23, at the Grand River Center, according to a press release.
Tickets are $75 or $600 for a table of eight.
The event features hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.
Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2WiCoLY or by sending a check payable to "Dubuque Dream Center" to Dubuque Dream Center, 1600 White St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
RSVP by April 2 to clieb@dbqdream.org.