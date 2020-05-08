For weeks, an eerie quiet has descended on Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
The spread of COVID-19 prompted most non-essential businesses in Iowa to close in late March. They have remained shuttered since.
Signs of life began to emerge Thursday, however, as staff members conducted meticulous cleaning procedures and erected signage urging careful and appropriate behavior from customers.
Kennedy Mall will reopen today, marking another step in Iowa’s accelerating effort to reopen the economy.
“We are gratified to be moving forward,” said mall spokesman Joe Bell. “We’re looking forward to a careful, measured approach to reopening the mall.”
Retail stores in 22 counties, including Dubuque County, will be allowed to reopen today, albeit with capacity restrictions and other limitations meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced eased restrictions for these counties on Wednesday, giving many retailers a short window to gear up for reopening. The relaxed rules also apply to dental offices and fitness centers, though the latter are allowed to have only one patron in at a time by appointment.
The 22 counties permitted to reopen such operations today are, by Reynolds’ own admission, those which have experienced high or rising numbers of coronavirus cases. One week prior, the governor eased restrictions in the other 77 counties — including Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties — emphasizing at the time that COVID-19 cases in these areas were either extremely low or on a downward trajectory.
There won’t be an immediate return to normalcy at Kennedy Mall.
Bell noted that many tenants are wrestling with myriad issues, including creating a safe environment and making sure that they have the necessary inventory and staffing to welcome customers.
“Each retailer might have its own circumstances that affect when they open,” he said. “I anticipate we will not begin with all of the businesses open, but that number will start to increase day by day.”
RISING CASES
On March 26, when Reynolds announced the closure of nonessential businesses throughout the state, fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Dubuque County. Those numbers have surged since.
On Thursday, officials announced 13 more confirmed cases in the county, bringing its total to 175. One week prior, there were 102 cases, meaning the county’s caseload has grown more than 70% in the past seven days.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan made it clear Thursday the local challenge of COVID-19 still is far from over.
“COVID-19 is definitely not behind us, and we have to quit thinking in terms of one peak,” she said. “We may have several peaks over the next six to 18 months, depending on how the virus is transmitted and how it reacts.”
She added that it is “obvious,” based on the numbers, that Dubuque County is “still increasing” in its caseloads.
Corrigan said leaders face a difficult balancing act as they weigh health concerns, economic implications and political dynamics.
The governor’s recent decision to ease business restrictions will not necessarily translate into a return to normalcy at local malls and shops, however.
Instead, Corrigan believes consumers themselves will wield the most influence over whether retailers are bustling again soon.
“People vote with their feet,” she said.
For those who choose to make such shopping trips, certain precautions should be followed, including wearing a face mask.
“Wearing a mask decreases the likelihood that you will spread the virus to others,” Corrigan said.
READY TO GO
The governor’s decision to reopen retail operations was welcome news for local small-business owners.
Julie Berstler owns Gotta Have It, a women’s clothing store at 315 Bluff St. in Dubuque. She estimated sales have been down at least 80% in recent weeks.
In the past couple of weeks, the store has taken advantage of one-on-one, appointment-based visits that allow customers to enter retail stores and shop.
It will not open its doors to the public until some point next week, however.
“We are excited, but we are also being cautious,” said Berstler. “We are not going to rush into it. I want it to be a comfortable transition for my customers.”
Myriad safety measures have been put in place to create the comfortable shopping atmosphere envisioned by Berstler.
Upon reopening, the store’s hours will be reduced, and only 10 people — including staff members — will be allowed inside at a time. Employees will wear protective facemasks and routinely wipe down common surfaces such as doorknobs and counters.
Any clothes tried on but not purchased by patrons will be steamed before they are returned to the shopping floor.
Berstler is not fearful of how the store’s reopening will impact her personal health.
“I am confident my customers will do what’s right,” she said. “They will take the responsibilities they need to and only get out and go shopping if they are well.”
After a prolonged closure, she is looking forward to being open for business once again.
“I don’t feel we can hide forever,” she said. “It is time to get the economy rolling.”