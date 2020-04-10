A Platteville, Wis., manufacturer and a Dubuque pharmacy have embarked on separate efforts to produce hand sanitizer amid widespread shortages of the product.
Photonic Cleaning Technologies, of Platteville, began manufacturing a “hand rub” in the final week of March, according to owner James Hamilton. The product is similar to sanitizer, but cannot specifically be sold as “sanitizer” due to government regulation.
Hamilton said the business plans to ship more than 25,000 bottles to the State of Wisconsin. Moreover, the company is providing free hand sanitizer to local entities, including first responders.
Photonic Cleaning Technologies creates coatings for NASA and others in the aerospace industry. Hamilton said the business still is conducting its normal work and has rented out space in a nearby building to set up sanitizer operations.
Hamilton also has hired 12 temporary workers, bringing the current staff total to more than 20.
“It is a real honor to be doing this and helping people out,” he said. “And the people working here are excited to be doing something other than staying at home.”
Ramping up the sanitizer production has been anything but easy, however.
Hamilton said isopropyl alcohol is a key raw ingredient that is virtually impossible to track down these days. Meanwhile, the company is seeing a massive shortage of cleaning bottles.
“I have a new appreciation for logistics and purchasing,” he said. “I spent days on the phone trying to find any extra bottles that might be in the country.”
Hamilton’s company is not the only one delving into the new market.
MercyOne Pharmacy began creating hand sanitizer in late March. It’s now distributing the products to all locations through the tri-state area, as well as local hospitals in the MercyOne network.
Kara Nadermann, director of MercyOne pharmacy, said officials decided to create the product internally after realizing their traditional channels of acquiring it had run dry.
“It is more important now than ever,” she said. “To keep the workers safe and keep the patients safe, it is so crucial to keep everyone’s hands clean.”
Acquiring the necessary packaging materials and raw ingredients was a complex process, however. Officials had a major breakthrough when a local supplier provided MercyOne with eight drums of alcohol, enough to make 400 gallons of hand sanitizer.
“There were a lot of steps that led up to the point where we could actually make it,” Nadermann said. “There were so many people that were involved, in some way, in making this happen.”
Nadermann said the product is not yet offered for sale at pharmacy locations, but it could be available to consumers in the coming weeks.