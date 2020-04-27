The City of Dubuque failed to follow federal grant requirements to avoid potentially doing business with contractors convicted of crimes or involved in alleged wrongdoing, according to a recent financial audit.
Auditing firm Eide Bailly said the city failed to verify whether five vendors used for transit purchases of $25,000 or more had been prohibited from conducting business with the U.S. government.
The federal government maintains a public database of companies suspended from soliciting or receiving federal contracts due to indictments, convictions or legal proceedings related to fraud, embezzlement, theft, forgery, tax evasion and other violations.
“The process is meant to guard against fraud, waste and abuse by using tools to avoid doing business with non-responsible contractors,” City Budget and Finance Director Jennifer Larson said.
The audit also found compliance issues related to the city’s housing and community development block grant program, as well as other financial reporting deficiencies.
Larson stressed there was no mismanagement of federal grant dollars or city assets identified by the audit.
City officials said corrective action has been taken and attributed some of the deficiencies to staff turnover.
“While the departments competently implemented the grants and managed the programs and projects, achieving the intended goals, in some isolated circumstances, not all of the governmental requirements for tracking and reporting were met according to the grant standards,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
He and Larson said new positions have been created and changes have been made that will support future compliance with federal reporting requirements.
While the audit pointed out several compliance issues, the city largely was given an unmodified — or “clean” — opinion from Eide Bailly, with the exception of the city’s federal block grant program. It assured all city financial statements were accurate and fairly represented the city’s financial position.
The city is subjected to an independent audit each fiscal year. Information from the audit is compiled in an annual report filed with the state auditor.
The 212-page report for the year that ended June 30, 2019, will be used by city creditors, investors and agencies when evaluating whether to grant or loan funds to the city, Larson said.
“Due to the material weaknesses identified, the city will be a high-risk auditee for the next two years,” Larson said.
That means auditors will have to perform additional testing of city accounting practices, and state, federal and nonprofit agencies may ask for additional information from the city when applying for grants and loans.
“We made a lot of the changes that needed to be made since the audit took place, and we’re moving in the right direction,” Larson said.