When Anthony Allen arrived at Comiskey Park at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, a line had already formed for turkeys. 

"A lot of these people have been waiting over two hours in line, which indicates a great need," said Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. "If you have time to get up on a Saturday morning, when it's freezing, that shows the need."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.