Anthony Allen, (left) president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, and Nino Erba hand out turkeys during the organization's annual turkey giveaway at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
When Anthony Allen arrived at Comiskey Park at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, a line had already formed for turkeys.
"A lot of these people have been waiting over two hours in line, which indicates a great need," said Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. "If you have time to get up on a Saturday morning, when it's freezing, that shows the need."
The Dubuque branch of the NAACP hosted its eighth annual turkey giveaway Saturday morning at Comiskey Park, an effort supported by Hy-Vee and Fareway grocery stores. The organization has been collecting donations for the giveaway for about a month, and this year they were able to raise enough to hand out about 170 turkeys.
By the time turkeys began to be passed out at 11 a.m. Saturday, around 50 people were already in line. Those gathered in line early cited the impact of inflation on their grocery bills as a reason to brave the bitter cold for a free bird.
Latisha McKnight, of Dubuque, said she was in line for the giveaway for the first time after hearing about the event on Facebook.
"The price of food is expensive right now," she said. "Every extra little bit helps."
McKnight said she will serve the bird at her family Thanksgiving dinner this week, and she plans to grill the turkey for something different.
Donna Diesburg, of Dubuque, also was in the giveaway line for the first time on Saturday morning. She said she planned to cook her turkey traditionally in the oven for her niece and a friend as part of the Thanksgiving holiday.
"We did not have enough money to buy one (a turkey) this year," Diesburg said. "I don't eat much meat anyway, because of the cost."
Allen said the turkey giveaway started eight years ago, when he and Dubuque NAACP Vice President Miquel Jackson were thinking of ways the organization could help during the holidays.
He added that the need in the community for donations like this has been prevalent over the years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The location of the turkey giveaway has changed over the years, but Allen said Comiskey Park is an ideal, centric place to reach those in need. Those in line had to show their IDs, he said, as the event is meant to reach those living within 20 to 30 minutes from the city.
"This (Comiskey Park) is located in the heart of those we serve," Allen said. "We focus on the tri-states, but people are hungry everywhere. If we can provide more and reach further in the future, we will."
NAACP member Fredrick Davis thanked those standing in line for coming and waiting for the giveaway to start. He said he has been volunteering at the event for five years.
"It's all about the community," he said. "I'm happy to be a part of it. This is going to be one of our better years."
