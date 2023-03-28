GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will hold both its annual meeting and a workshop on bluebirds next week.
The organization’s annual meeting will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, 3500 E. Center Road in Stockton, according to a press release. The event, which is open to the public, will include a social hour with heavy appetizers prior to a short business meeting to elect board members and present the 2023 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award to Chloris Lowe, Jr.
Speakers will highlight significant milestones in celebration of JDCF’s 30th anniversary. The cost of the annual meeting is $40 per person, and RSVPs are required by contacting info@jdcf.org or 815-858-9100 by April 1. More information can be found at www.jdcf.org/events.
Later that weekend, JDCF will present a free “Bluebirds and You” workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Elizabeth Community Building, 402 West St. A press release states that volunteers from JDCF’s Bluebird Recovery Program will share their experiences monitoring bluebird trails in the county and teach attendees how to attract bluebirds to their property or join a team monitoring the birds. No reservations are necessary.
