GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will hold both its annual meeting and a workshop on bluebirds next week.

The organization’s annual meeting will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, 3500 E. Center Road in Stockton, according to a press release. The event, which is open to the public, will include a social hour with heavy appetizers prior to a short business meeting to elect board members and present the 2023 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award to Chloris Lowe, Jr.

