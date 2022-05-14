PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A recent survey indicated that residents would not support a $52 million Platteville School District bonding measure for building improvements and recommended that the scope of the work be reduced.
School board members intend to examine the survey results to ascertain what projects they think voters would support if they pursue a referendum in November.
“It’s a balance between what the community wants and then also what the schools need,” said school board President Josh Grabandt. “We also factor in, what’s the tax impact? … We understand that it’s an ask.”
School board members this week heard from Rob DeMeuse, research director at research firm School Perceptions, about the recent community survey on facility improvements proposed by district leaders.
Officials are considering:
- $7 million in improvements at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, including an expanded kitchen and cafeteria and new gym.
- $500,000 in improvements at Westview Elementary School to reconfigure the drop-off and pickup area.
- $5.4 million in improvements at Platteville Middle School, including additional bathrooms and classrooms.
- $39.1 million in improvements at Platteville High School, including a modernized kitchen and cafeteria, additional gym space and a new activities facility.
If voters were to approve a $52 million measure, the district’s mill rate would increase by $1.55 per $1,000 of property valuation.
At each campus, a majority of staff and parents said they would support planned updates to the schools. Among respondents who were neither staff nor parents, 49% said they would support the Neal Wilkins projects, 59% said they would support the Westview project, 49% said they would support the middle school projects and 29% said they would support the high school projects.
When asked if they would support a $52 million measure, 77% of staff respondents said they definitely or probably would support it, as did 63% of parents. However, just 33% of respondents who are neither parents nor staff in the district said they would support the projects.
Weighting support according to how large each population is in the community amounts to a little bit less than 41% support for a $52 million measure, DeMeuse told board members.
The results of the survey indicate that a reduction in scope is needed, DeMeuse said, though board members also could consider splitting the projects into two questions for voters, with one seeking support for the most urgent needs.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said following the meeting that district leaders will need time to examine the survey results.
Grabandt said officials will see if they can find a middle ground to make needed improvements in a way the community will support.
“There’s definitely room that we could make improvements to the initial plan that was out there,” he said. “... We’re trying to seek everyone’s involvement and feedback.”