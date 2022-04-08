The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jeremy J. Rutherford, 43, of Shullsburg, Wis., was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Street on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.
  • Beth J. Miller, 59, of Omaha, Neb., reported the theft of a $500 catalytic converter at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday from a storage facility in Sageville.
  • Kyle A. Cluskey, 28, of 1788 Key Way Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $2,220 between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.

