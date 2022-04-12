EPWORTH, Iowa — Since the death of Deacon James Kean earlier this year, the Epworth community has felt the loss.
“We feel the loss three months out, and we will always feel the loss,” said Roxanne Simon, Farley resident and Kean’s daughter. “Some people are just an integral part of how things are going. ‘You can always do more,’ that was his favorite saying.”
In honor of Kean, who died Jan. 1 after a short battle with cancer, his family came together to put on a Day of Giving on April 2, the day that would have been Kean’s 85th birthday.
“We did some wonderful things,” Simon said. “It’s just exactly what our dad would have done.”
She added that her father was a very visible figure in the community. He was ordained as a deacon in 1997 and served at St. Patrick’s Church in Epworth, as well as other area churches.
Kean previously served on the Epworth City Council and was a firefighter in Epworth for over 30 years, she said. In addition, Kean was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Simon said Kean was also a foster parent for many years, and she and Rose McQuillen, of Peosta, were both his foster daughters.
The two are among Kean’s six children, and Simon said all six came together to organize the Day of Giving.
The City of Epworth issued a proclamation in February to dedicate April 2 as a Day of Giving. The proclamation stated that Kean has “unwavering compassion” and spent a lot of time involved with various community organizations.
“Deacon James Kean was a resident of Epworth, and he was a very kind, very soft spoken, very giving man,” said Mayor Sandra Gassman.
As part of the Day of Giving, Gassman said food donations were collected for the Epworth Community Food Pantry. Shoppers at Silker’s in Epworth, Greenwood’s Grocery in Farley and Fareway Grocery in Peosta were asked to purchase a few more grocery items for the food pantry, if they were able.
Karen Conrad, president of the Epworth Community Food Pantry and Epworth City Council member, said that the Day in Giving brought in about 1,600 pounds of food, as well as 80 pounds of ground beef.
“It came at a really crucial time, too,” she said. “Since food stamps are being cut and the cost of food is higher, we’ve had an increase at the food pantry, especially in elderly people at the food pantry. This is really helping us meet added needs to the community.”
In addition to food pantry donations, Simon said the Day of Giving also included picking up trash, handing out baked goods and buying coffee for community members.
“People were out and about very cognizant of the day,” she said. “There were a lot of people involved. It takes a lot. I really hope that we continue to do it every year. He’d be so happy.”