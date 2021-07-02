The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- John C. Walgren, 27, of 1122 Rockdale Road, No. B, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Main Street on a charge of possession of heroin.
Heather M. Stephens, 37, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday at the facility on charges of assault with injury and assault, as well as a warrant charging violation of pretrial supervision. Court documents state that Stephens assaulted Angelic R. Fink, 24, also a resident of the facility.