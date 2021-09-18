POTOSI, Wis. — Pat Theisen was 20 years old in 1952 when she took her first teaching position at Rigsby School in rural Potosi township.
“I didn’t even sign a contract,” she said. “The school board shook hands with me and said, ‘If your word’s good, ours is good too.’”
Theisen, now Pat Leonard, would teach in that one-room schoolhouse for three years. Today, a group of students who attended Rigsby during her tenure will gather for an annual reunion.
In her first year at Rigsby, Leonard taught 24 children from first to eighth grades.
“The thing I worried most about teaching was first-grade reading,” said Leonard, now 89. “But the first-graders were eager, and all four were so bright that they could have practically taught themselves.”
Francis Doser, now 75 and living in rural Potosi township, was one of those first-graders. He described Leonard as “probably the best teacher I ever had.”
“She gave me a licking one time in third grade for using foul language,” he remembered, laughing.
The school’s curriculum included not only reading and math but also conservation, music, art and physical education.
“The rural schools did a very fine job of education back then, because the curriculum was not watered down in any way,” Leonard said. “The eighth-graders had to read the poem ‘Evangeline,’ which is very difficult reading and interpreting. They not only read it, they put it on as a play in the basement for the entire school.”
Carol Hood was an eighth- grader at the time. Now 81 and living in Platteville, she recalled the school’s music class, which often consisted of listening to music programs on a public radio station.
“Everybody learned, because everybody was in the same room, and from first to eighth grade, you heard what was going on for every class,” Hood said. “Everybody watched out for each other.”
Leonard described spelldowns, Christmas programs and a haunted house in the basement, to which parents were invited.
“The school was the hub of the community at that time,” she said.
She noted that in 1952, there were 129 one-room schools operating in Grant County, and 33 had already been closed, mostly due to low enrollment.
Rigsby would soon follow suit. By the time Doser entered seventh grade, the school only served first to sixth grades, and he was sent to school in Potosi.
He said Rigsby closed soon after.
Now, the building has been converted into a house, but its students continue to gather for yearly reunions.
Leonard, who now lives in McFarland, Wis., went on to teach for more than 30 years after her time at Rigsby. She cannot attend this year’s event, but said she “will be there in spirit.”
“One guy who’s four years older than me comes all the way from Waterloo, Iowa, to attend,” said Doser. “... I look forward to exchanging some stories with some of the old boys I went to school with.”