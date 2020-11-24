A Dubuque man is accused of chasing two people with a hammer earlier last month.
Joshua J. Walker, 40, of 36 W. Fourth St., Room 221, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the Key West area on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury.
Court documents state that Melissa Altman, 37, reported that Walker grabbed her by the throat and choked her for 10 to 15 seconds at her residence in the Key West area on the morning of Oct. 16. Altman eventually was able to leave the residence.
She returned at about 4 a.m. Oct. 17, with James Harry, 36, to find Walker had locked the front door of her residence. Documents state that when she went to enter via a rear door, Walker exited the residence and chased her and Harry with a hammer.
Altman also told police that Walker chased her in a vehicle through downtown Dubuque on the same morning.
A warrant for Walker’s arrest was issued on Nov. 13.