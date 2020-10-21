GALENA, Ill. -- Sanctions recently were imposed in Wisconsin against a Galena insurance agent accused of submitting false signatures on paperwork.
Ryne Laity had his license "summarily suspended" by the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance "and agreed to its permanent suspension," according to a press release.
"These actions were taken based on allegations of submitting false signatures to insurance companies when replacing insurance policies," it stated.
Documents state that Laity "does not contest the allegations of OCI."