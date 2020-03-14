SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
“The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality: Victorians and the Fight for Women’s Rights” with Kathy Wilson, 2-4 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Historian Kathy Wilson will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights with her presentation: “The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Brown Bottle Bandits, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 2-5 p.m., George’s Bar and Grill, 32 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 3-7 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Tanner Scheckel, 7-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Scott Wilcox, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Tony Walker, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“In My Life — A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Take a magical musical tour through The Beatles’ most iconic performances in this rock ’n’ roll stage biography narrated from the point-of-view of longtime Beatles manager Brian Epstein.
Doug Brundies, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 3050 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
Joie Wails, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Beau Timmerman, 2-5 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
The Mixed Emotions Band, 3-7 p.m., North Side Bar, 2776 Jackson St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Irish Breakfast and Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Garryowen/Bernard, 28857 46th Ave., Bernard, Iowa. Serving an old-fashioned breakfast until noon; Irish Meloday begins at 9:30 ; Mass is at 10. The cost for breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and younger and free for ages 3 and younger.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Straw Bale Gardening, 9-10 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A one-hour class where attendees will explore the benefits and challenges of growing in a bale of straw and how to prepare, plant and maintain a straw bale garden. The cost: $10, with an optional workshop after.
Easy as Pi(e), 3-5:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Celebrate Pi Day with Pie. Attendees will mix, roll and bake a pie with a crust made from scratch. Take part in a tasting of mealy and flaky crusts, plus fruit and cream pie samples. Make a pie to take home. The cost is $35.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road, 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.