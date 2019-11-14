Police said they arrested a Dubuque man early today after using his shoe-print to determine he was the driver in a high-speed chase.
Tremaine R. Walton, 26, of 416 1/2 W. Locust St., was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. today on charges of operating while intoxicated and eluding.
Court documents state that an officer parked on South Grandview Avenue saw a vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. without working taillights. The officer caught up to the vehicle and activated his lights on South Grandview near Plymouth Court, but the vehicle accelerated away. On Bryant Street, the officer reported driving 65 mph in a 25-mph zone "and the vehicle still was pulling away from me."
The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it passed Wooten Street, but city surveillance cameras showed it turning onto Alta Vista Street from West Fifth Street.
The officer found three people walking in the area, and the vehicle was located in the 700 block of Roberts Street.
Police said Walton admitted to being in the vehicle but denied driving. A 15-year-old passenger said Walton had been the driver.
"We compared Walton's shoe to a shoe-print left behind (by) the driver stepping out of the driver's seat," document state. "It matched the design of the bottom of Walton's Air Jordan shoes."
Police said Walton smelled of alcohol, had watery, bloodshot eyes and failed an initial sobriety test before refusing other tests.