BENTON, Wis. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the Benton area.
Autumn Unbehaun, 23, of Benton, and a child passenger whose name was not released were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 11. A press release states that Unbehaun was westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, which crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Catherine J. Klang, 37, of Benton.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Unbehaun was cited with failure to maintain control.