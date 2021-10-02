Mark Dalsing knows what most newly retired people say.
“When you talk to people about any job, they say, ‘I’m not going to miss the job — I’m going to miss the people,’” he said recently. “Well, I’m going to miss both aspects of it — although, the people more than anything. I’ve worked with some incredible people.”
Dalsing, 55, is newly retired himself, leaving the Dubuque Police Department after 32 years. Dalsing served as chief since February 2010, and his final day was one week ago. He sat down with the Telegraph Herald to reflect on his time in the uniform.
“I had always intended, throughout my career, to ride it out until at least when I was eligible (for retirement),” Dalsing said.
Dalsing said he could have remained chief for a few more years.
“You can stay until you’re 65, and then there is mandatory retirement for law enforcement in Iowa,” he said. “It really came down to, I looked back and said, ‘Am I doing everything right for the city and the department?’ I think we were still moving in the right direction, but I think there’s also a point where new eyes might take a look at things and say, ‘Hey, here’s some different ways to do things.’”
One thing that Dalsing said had no influence on the timing of his retirement was a lawsuit involving a former high-ranking officer.
“It had zero effect on my decision,” Dalsing said of a case involving Abby Simon.
In 2019, then-Capt. Simon, the highest-ranking woman in the department, sued the city and Dalsing on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. In May of this year, City Council members approved a $1.8 million settlement with Simon, though the agreement stated that the payment was “not an admission of any liability” by the city.
Dalsing said health considerations did factor into the timing of his decision.
“As you get older, you have to monitor your health,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate – I’m a healthy person, but all I have to do is look at pictures of when I became chief and how I look now, and the job will age you. There’s a lot of stress that goes with (the position) and a lot of literal sleepless nights.”
Born in Dubuque, then raised in Dubuque and southwest Wisconsin, Dalsing spent six months working as a state corrections officer before joining Dubuque’s police department 32 years ago.
Beginning as a patrol officer, Dalsing steadily gained experience as a field training officer — tasked with training newly arrived officers — and as one of the three original “bike cops” — members of a community policing division focusing on increasing public engagement.
Dalsing’s career trajectory included promotions to lieutenant and captain and work in narcotics investigations during the local rise of methamphetamine and an administrative role that helped revamp decades-old departmental policies.
Dalsing’s next step came as a surprise to him. Then-Chief Kim Wadding announced his retirement in 2009 and suggested that Dalsing apply for the position.
“I didn’t have any grand plan of moving this high up the food chain, but the opportunity presented itself and I said, ‘Heck, I’ll see what happens,’” Dalsing said.
Through his varied roles since joining the force, Dalsing said he “accidentally put together a good resume.”
He lists the increased use of technology as one of the biggest changes since he rose to chief 11 years ago.
“We already had a quite a bit of technology, but every officer has a body camera. We had dash cameras for years, but now, we have an integrated system,” he said. “Also, we’ve gone pretty much paperless with electronic reporting.”
As he steps away from his law-enforcement career, Dalsing said he continues to closely follow national attitudes toward policing.
“Very few people are truly talking about the complete defunding of the police,” he said. “It’s really about a reallocation of energy and finances, and I certainly understand that.”
Dalsing notes that the role of police continues to develop and grow in American society.
“The police get called to everything,” he said. “We’re open 24/7, and there’s so many jobs in which our own officers wonder why they are doing it — Why are we enforcing a mask mandate? Why are we collecting the lost dogs and cats after hours? Why are we being called upon to enforce the nickel can redemption? When you talk about over-policing, society has created a dependence on policing. We don’t want to over-police by choice, but there’s an expectation from society that police will always be there whatever the reason.”
As he steps away from his position with the police department, Dalsing said he is preparing for his next role in the community.
“I have something lined up. I can’t tell you right now. My future employer will make the announcement when they are ready for it,” he said. “It’s still in Dubuque, and it is still something that benefits the community. When I started looking down the road, I wanted to stay away from security or law enforcement, that type of stuff. But I wanted to continue to do something that benefits my community.”
Meanwhile, the city is working to find Dalsing’s successor. Officials have said they aim to hire a new chief by the end of this year.
Jeremy Jensen, who had been assistant chief, is serving as interim chief until a permanent replacement is found.