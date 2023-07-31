Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a Dubuque County restaurant and bar operating under a new name and owner was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 24 to Sunday:
1.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque County restaurant, bar open under new name, owner
2.) Longtime Dubuque doughnut shop announces permanent closure
3.) Authorities: Troopers in vehicle, aircraft pursued motorcycle in Dubuque high-speed chase
4.) ‘Native son’ appointed Dubuque’s next Catholic archbishop
5.) Dyersville woman wins $150,000 Powerball prize
6.) Police: Man threatened to blow up Dubuque bar
7.) Biz Buzz: Iowa-based company acquires trampoline park in Dubuque mall; Potosi business getting storefront; Dubuque County restaurant opens under new owner
8.) District terminates Hempstead teacher’s contract in response to racial slur incident
9.) Tornado confirmed in Jackson County from Friday storm that swept through area
10.) Authorities: Dubuque County man posted sexually explicit material of minor to website
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.