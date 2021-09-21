DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The City of Dyersville seeks candidates to fill two openings on the board of adjustment.

The seven-member board discusses issues related to properties and property owners, including building permits, boundaries, variances, parking, commercial districting and others.

The two openings are for five-year terms that expire June 30, 2026.

Board members are appointed by the Dyersville City Council.

Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/3z44MRz.

