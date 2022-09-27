Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said a truck driver suffered minor injuries in a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash Sunday afternoon outside Dubuque.
Jay D. Bieker, 23, of Salina, Kan., suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A report states that Bieker was operating a semi north on U.S. 151 and approaching the U.S. 61/151 interchange ramp at 4:09 p.m. when he lost control of the semi.
The semi struck a cable barrier and rolled over into the south ditch. Authorities estimated the semi’s damage at $20,000.
