Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or deli ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Homemade sloppy joe sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and fresh strawberries.
Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Friday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and fruit mix.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich with marinara sauce or hot dog on a bun, coleslaw and peaches.
Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans with salsa and fruit salad.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or homemade sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and fresh strawberries.
Friday: Chicken parmesan with noodles and garlic breadstick or cheesesticks with marinara sauce, steamed carrots and pears.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Cheesesticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken enchilada or hot dog on a bun, refried beans with salsa and pears.
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, celery sticks and fruit salad.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges and fruit.
Wednesday: Deli sandwich or nachos with cheese and fruit.
Thursday: Cheese pizza or chicken strips with roll, green beans and fruit.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or pretzel with cheese and fruit.
Wahlert High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and Goldfish, mashed potatoes with gravy and pineapple.
Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza, carrot coins and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Tony’s cheesesticks with marinara sauce, corn and cantaloupe.
Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich or hot dog on a bun, Doritos and applesauce.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, Sun Chips and fresh melon.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots and fresh apple.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, coleslaw and cranapple crisp.
Wednesday: Almond-dijon chicken breast, creamed peas and peaches.
Thursday: Beef-tater tot casserole, corn and cookie.
Friday: Chicken marsala, baked potato and chocolate raspberry pudding.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, creamed peas and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, corn and strawberry fluff.
Friday: Brat patty on a bun, green beans and applesauce.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Chicken Kiev, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich box lunch.