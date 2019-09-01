Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or deli ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Homemade sloppy joe sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and fresh strawberries.

Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.

Friday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and fruit mix.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich with marinara sauce or hot dog on a bun, coleslaw and peaches.

Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans with salsa and fruit salad.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or homemade sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and fresh strawberries.

Friday: Chicken parmesan with noodles and garlic breadstick or cheesesticks with marinara sauce, steamed carrots and pears.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Cheesesticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken enchilada or hot dog on a bun, refried beans with salsa and pears.

Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, celery sticks and fruit salad.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges and fruit.

Wednesday: Deli sandwich or nachos with cheese and fruit.

Thursday: Cheese pizza or chicken strips with roll, green beans and fruit.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or pretzel with cheese and fruit.

Wahlert High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and Goldfish, mashed potatoes with gravy and pineapple.

Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza, carrot coins and sliced peaches.

Thursday: Tony’s cheesesticks with marinara sauce, corn and cantaloupe.

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich or hot dog on a bun, Doritos and applesauce.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, Sun Chips and fresh melon.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots and fresh apple.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, coleslaw and cranapple crisp.

Wednesday: Almond-dijon chicken breast, creamed peas and peaches.

Thursday: Beef-tater tot casserole, corn and cookie.

Friday: Chicken marsala, baked potato and chocolate raspberry pudding.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, creamed peas and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, corn and strawberry fluff.

Friday: Brat patty on a bun, green beans and applesauce.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Chicken Kiev, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.

Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich box lunch.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.