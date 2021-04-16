The FBI this afternoon confirmed that its agents joined local law enforcement agencies to serve federal warrants at two Dubuque locations.
Agents from the FBI's Cedar Rapids, Iowa, resident agency, along with the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and Dubuque Drug Task Force served a pair of federal warrants this morning at locations on University Avenue and Queen Street, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Omaha, Neb., field office confirmed.
She referred any further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa because the investigation is ongoing. Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon likewise referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Call to the U.S. Attorney's Office have not been returned since this morning.