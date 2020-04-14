The Iowa County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide who fills at least one seat on the panel in the wake of last week's spring election.
The election occurred last Tuesday, but a federal judge ruled that results could not be released until after 4 p.m. Monday. As of the Telegraph Herald's press time on Monday night, complete results had not been received for the races for District 12, 16, 17 and 18.
Today, as expected, results showed that Judy Lindholm was re-elected for her District 17 seat, while Justin O’Brien was re-elected in District 18. Both ran unopposed.
The other two races are murkier.
With no registered write-in candidate for the District 12 seat, the county board likely will appoint someone to fill the position, but no action can be taken until after the county canvass at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
Nine write-in votes were cast in the race.
The county board of supervisors can choose to appoint someone to fill the position, presumably starting with a non-registered write-in candidate who received the most votes, according to County Clerk Greg Klusendorf.
Meanwhile, in District 16, Jeremy Meek initially did not file for re-election but then ran as a registered write-in candidate. He received five votes, but 19 other write-in votes were cast.
If Meek wins with five votes, he would earn the seat. But if another write-in candidate received more votes, Meek would not be re-election, and the county board could make an appointment to fill the position.